Michael Hunter could return at Madison Square Garden in March as he targets a top-five ranking

American heavyweight Michael Hunter is set to fight in New York

Michael Hunter hopes to return at Madison Square Garden against an unnamed opponent in March as he targets a top-five heavyweight ranking.

The American stepped up to the top division in 2018, immediately boosting his profile with wins over Martin Bakole and Alexander Ustinov, and expects to fight next at the New York venue in early March.

Hunter is set to link up again with promoter Eddie Hearn, having worked with the Matchroom Boxing boss for his stoppage victory over Ustinov in Monte Carlo in November, and details of his bout could be finalised in the next fortnight.

Hunter is keen to battle a big name opponent

"I'm hoping March," Hunter told Sky Sports. "I think it's going to be in Madison Square Garden. I'm pretty sure I'll be working with Eddie.

"Still in the works, they haven't really thrown any names at me."

Following the Ustinov win, Hunter had been offered a fight against Carlos Takam, and he requested more time to prepare for a former world title challenger, who instead halted Senad Gashi at The O2 in December.

The Californian still wants to face a fellow contender as he intends to work his way into title contention.

2:44 The 30-year-old reflects on his stoppage win over Alexander Ustinov The 30-year-old reflects on his stoppage win over Alexander Ustinov

"I would like to fight somebody like that [Takam]," said Hunter. "Maybe even a showcase fight, one of the two, somebody with a name.

"I'm not really sure exactly, but I just want a fight where it's going to be look very pleasing on my record.

"I plan to try and get in the top five this year. That's kind of the plan here, is to creep in the top 10, and maybe finish real strong at the end of the year."

Hunter marked his UK debut by ending Bakole's unbeaten record at York Hall, Bethnal Green in October, and would welcome another fight in Britain.

"I would have liked to come back for this fight, but it just didn't come up on the date." he said. "Yeah, I'm definitely hoping to come back this year."