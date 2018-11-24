Yafai vs Gonzalez: Michael Hunter topples Alexander Ustinov in ruthless win

2:44 Michael Hunter says the more people doubt him, the more determined he becomes after an impressive stoppage win over Alexander Ustinov. Michael Hunter says the more people doubt him, the more determined he becomes after an impressive stoppage win over Alexander Ustinov.

Michael Hunter continued his hot streak in the heavyweight division by savagely toppling Alexander Ustinov in Monte Carlo.

Ustinov came into the contest with a huge size advantage but it was former cruiserweight Hunter, having shocked prospect Martin Bakole last time out, who dominated and blasted his way to a stoppage win.

The 30-year old Californian was in cruise control throughout, landing a series of huge hooks as 'Alexander the Great' failed to ever get a foothold before, having been dropped in the eighth, the giant 41-year old Belorussian was finally halted in the round after.

Afterwards, trainer Hasim Rahman said that Hunter is now set to feature on the Dillian Whyte-Derek Chisora undercard on December 22.

'The Bounty' boxed well from the off and two huge right hands soon landed as Ustinov immediately appeared sluggish and robotic, unable to get a jab going and offering little in attack.

The wide right hand continued to cause havoc in the next few one-sided periods, Hunter landing at will, his giant foe painfully slow.

Having wobbled Ustinov at the end of the fourth, the skilful American carried on chipping away with the right hand, looking to set up a devastating final finish, the mammoth European staggering on his feet, seemingly ready for the taking.

Finally in the eighth, the opening came and the 41-year old was sent crashing down by the ropes after a string of hurtful punches. Ustinov rose on unsteady legs, but was viciously wobbled again, somehow surviving to hear the bell.

His corner wheeled him out for one final go but Ustinov was clearly finished and, after more punishing shots came his way, they finally threw the towel in.