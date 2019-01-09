Jarrell Miller awaits response from Anthony Joshua about potential world title fight in New York

Jarrell Miller's promoter says Anthony Joshua has the "ball in his court" as the American heavyweight remains interested in a New York fight in 2019.

Britain's unified champion continues to assess options for his next title defence, with a Wembley rematch against Dillian Whyte in April on his shortlist, while 'Big Baby' Miller is another potential opponent for a US debut at Madison Square Garden in May.

Miller is also yet to announce his next fight, despite talk of an appearance at the same venue on a January 18 bill, which is topped by Demetrius Andrade's WBO title defence, and his co-promoter Dmitry Salita expects to hold further talks with Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn about the Brooklyn man's next career move.

"Jarrell is the best American heavyweight, and has always expressed his interest to fight Joshua, so the ball is in his court," Salita told Sky Sports.

"This is one of the biggest possible fights in boxing for 2019. If it happens at Madison Square Garden, it would bring back the heavyweight memories of Mike Tyson and Riddick Bowe, the boxing greats from Brooklyn, New York.

"Jarrell grew up in Brooklyn, it would be a huge event in New York. One of the biggest heavyweight fights in Madison Square Garden, literally and figuratively."

Miller recently attended Dillian Whyte's rematch win over Derek Chisora at The O2, and Salita believes the outspoken 30-year-old is building his profile on these shores.

"I know that Jarrell loves the UK fans and the rich culture of boxing there," he said.

"There are some great heavyweights, a lot of big fight possibilities across the pond for him.

"He is forming a great relationship with British fans and media. Every time he is there, the relationship gets warmer and stronger, so yes it was a great trip."

Speaking last month, Miller told Sky Sports there was a "50-50" chance of him challenging Joshua for his WBA 'super' IBF and WBO belts in 2019.