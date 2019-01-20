Pacquiao vs Broner: Marcus Browne beats Badou Jack on points in Las Vegas

Marcus Browne took the WBA Interim light-heavyweight title

Marcus Browne announced himself to the rest of the light-heavyweight elite with a unanimous points win over former world champion Badou Jack.

Browne passed the toughest test of his 23-fight professional career and claimed the WBA Interim strap with a 117-110, 116-111, 119-110 scorecard, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Badou Jack suffered a bad cut in the sixth round against Browne

A clash of heads in the sixth round left Jack with a bad cut on his forehead and bloodied and bruised, the 35-year-old may not get another crack at world glory in a division topped by younger, fresher fighters.

Browne is clearly one of them and from the opening bell, the New Yorker showed his speed and precision, his punches from range and quickfire combinations landing regularly.

Browne moved to 23-0 with his win over Jack

Jack's last six fights have been against former world champions and he tried to use his experience and ability on the inside, but was tied up or smothered as his 28-year-old foe showed he is smart as well as sharp.

Browne was clearly in control before the sixth round and even though he had a point deducted by Tony Weeks for holding in the seventh, the clash of heads and resultant one-inch gash, gave him an added advantage and an obvious target.

Browne was better taking on Jack at distance

The resilient Jack kept trying to close the gap, but was caught on the way in with blood clearly affecting his vision and the American prospect's constant combinations and fast feet showed there was only going to be one winner if it went to the scorecards.

Marcus Browne graduated tonight. Congrats brother. He earned it !! — Andre S.O.G. Ward (@andreward) January 20, 2019

If Browne did feel the pace of his first 12-rounder down the stretch, he just wrapped Jack up on the ropes and showed his defensive know-how, with the expecting final-round flourish giving him one more chance to show he is a real talent that the light-heavyweight world champions need to watch out for.

Nordine Oubaali (L) beat Rau'shee Warren on points again

Rau'shee Warren suffered a repeat loss at the hands of Nordine Oubaali, who claimed the vacant WBC bantamweight title with another unanimous decision.

The talented American was looking to gain revenge on a narrow London 2012 Olympic defeat, but the Frenchman with Moroccan heritage, took the 115-113, 116-112, 117-111 decision.