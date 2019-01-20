Pacquiao vs Broner: Floyd Mayweather doesn't respond to Manny Pacquiao's rematch call

Floyd Mayweather was co-promoting Manny Pacquiao's win over Adrien Bromer (Mayweather Promotions)

Floyd Mayweather refused to respond to Manny Pacquiao's latest call to come out of retirement and fight him again.

Mayweather was ringside for 'Pac-Man's unanimous points win over Adrien Broner at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Pacquiao immediately called for his long-standing rival to give him the chance to avenge his loss in the 'Fight of the Century' at the same venue in May 2015.

"Tell him to come back to the ring and the we can fight," Pacquiao told Showtime.

"I am willing to fight Floyd Mayweather again - if he is ready to come back to boxing."

Showtime's Jim Gray asked Mayweather to "shake or nod" his head in response, but the 41-year-old didn't do either and Mayweather Promotions' Leonard Ellerbe went one step further at the post-fight press conference.

"He's (Mayweather) retired, he has no interest in doing that," said Ellerbe, when asked about fighting Pacquiao again.

"It's not always about the money, believe it or not. What more can the man do?

"He doesn't have the motivation, the desire. He's living the best life, travelling, running his multiple businesses, spending his well-hard earnings that he spent blood and tears on for years.

"He'll be 42 come February 24 and enough is enough. What good does it do to earn all that money but you can't stick around and spend it. He has had a phenomenal career, he has broken all the records and he has nothing to prove."

Pacquiao is now under Al Haymon's Premier Boxing Champions promotion and even if Mayweather is unlikely to come out of retirement, he made it clear he will fight on.

The unanimous decision win over Broner saw him win his 24th world title fight in his 70th professional contest in his first fight as a 40-year-old, and he is now the oldest current world champion.

"I really don't believe my career is over and I proved it in my last fight against (Lucas) Matthysse and I proved it again at the age of 40," he said.

"Manny Pacquiao's journey will continue."