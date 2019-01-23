Cheeseman vs Garcia: Ted Cheeseman could look beyond Anthony Fowler if he wins Euro title

Ted Cheeseman has stoked up his rivalry with Anthony Fowler

Ted Cheeseman says Anthony Fowler "needs" him, but believes a British battle is not necessarily the only fight on his own agenda.

The 23-year-old super-welterweight won the vacant British belt by out-pointing Asinia Byfield last October, and claims his European title fight against Sergio Garcia at London's O2 Arena on February 2, live on Sky Sports, proves the difference in levels between him and his Liverpool rival.

"I think six to eight months ago I probably needed Fowler as a stepping stone to get up the levels, but now it's the other way round and Fowler needs me," Cheeseman told Sporting News.

Cheeseman challenges Sergio Garcia for the European title on February 2, live on Sky Sports

"I'm the British champion. After February 2, I'll be the European champion with a high ranking with all the governing bodies.

"If the fight happens, well, I'm a fighter and I'll fight him tomorrow - but I have a manager and if he feels there are better opportunities for me then that's what's going to happen."

Fowler is unbeaten in nine professional contests and has been vocal in his desire to face Cheeseman later this year, if he beats Scott Fitzgerald next in their fight at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on March 30, live on Sky Sports.

Fowler is due to fight Scott Fitzgerald in Liverpool, live on Sky Sports

'The Machine' won Commonwealth gold in 2014 and represented Great Britain at the 2016 Rio Olympics as an amateur, but Bermondsey fighter Cheeseman has questioned whether Fowler will enjoy similar success in the paid ranks.

"Not everyone that was a great amateur will turn into a great pro," he said. "There's a lot more that fail than succeed.

"A year ago, I was chasing these types of fights because I wanted to show people that it's all hype.

"But now I'm past that level, and after this fight there are going to be big opportunities for me, and I'm not the type of fighter that'll turn them down."