David Allen agrees heavyweight battle with Lucas Browne in April

David Allen will face Australian heavyweight Lucas 'Big Daddy' Browne

David Allen and Lucas Browne have agreed terms for a heavyweight battle in April, confirmed promoter Eddie Hearn.

'White Rhino' ended last year with a stoppage win over Ariel Esteban Bracamonte and will next face the Australian, a former WBA 'regular' champion, with a venue to be announced for the bout.

Browne has racked up two knockout victories since suffering his first professional loss, an explosive knockout by Dillian Whyte at The O2 last March.

Browne is heading back to Britain after rebuilding following first loss

The 26-year-old Allen also defeated domestic rival Nick Webb in dramatic style during an eventful 2018, and welcomed the opportunity to test himself against 'Big Daddy' Browne.

"Eddie rung me earlier today," Allen told Sky Sports. "Everything is sorted apart from the venue, that's it. We're just waiting on the venue, it's between two or three places and dates.

"I would fight Lucas Browne in a phone box and that's all we're going to need, it doesn't matter. Wherever the venue, whatever the day it is, I'm happy.

I'm not going to attempt to box him, I'm going to break him down. David Allen

"I'm going to have a proper 10-week camp. My weight is less than the Bracamonte fight already, and I'll weigh around 17 stone five.

"I'm not going to attempt to box him, I'm going to break him down."

The Doncaster man was again denied the Commonwealth title when his March rematch with Lenroy Thomas ended in a technical division draw, but Allen believes victory over Browne would take his career to another level.

"The winner of this becomes a player in the heavyweight division," he said. "The loser is back to step one, but the winner is in line for a huge fight, much bigger than the Commonwealth title."