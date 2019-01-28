Cheeseman vs Garcia: Lawrence Okolie to face Shawn Miller at O2

Lawrence Okolie returns to action against Shawn Miller at The O2

Lawrence Okolie's next opponent has been confirmed as American Shawn Miller on the undercard of Ted Cheeseman's European title fight against Sergio Garcia.

The unbeaten cruiserweight can continue to rise the rankings when he faces Miller on Saturday's O2 bill, live on Sky Sports, with Jake Ball also settling his light-heavyweight rivalry with Craig Richards, and Felix Cash targeting the Commonwealth middleweight title.

Okolie will be targeting his 11th straight victory when he takes on Miller, a 36-year-old New Yorker with 19 victories, four defeats and a solitary draw.

Miller moved up from light-heavyweight last year, racking up four straight victories, including two early stoppages.

After a British title win in 2018, Okolie has declared his intention to move towards world level, and the 26-year-old will be seeking to enhance his reputation as a rising contender.

In the main event, Cheeseman puts his own 15-fight unbeaten record on the line as he challenges European super-welterweight champion Sergio Garcia.

Watch Lawrence Okolie versus Shawn Miller on the undercard as Ted Cheeseman challenges Sergio Garcia for the European title at The O2, London, on February 2, live on Sky Sports Arena, from 7.30pm.