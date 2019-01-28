Cheeseman vs Garcia: Ted Cheeseman forced to dispel fears about European title fight at The O2

Ted Cheeseman faces European champion Sergio Garcia on Saturday

Ted Cheeseman has been forced to dispel fears about his European title fight against Sergio Garcia as the rising contender risks his reputation against an 'exceptional' champion.

The 23-year-old super-welterweight captured the British belt with a dominant points win over Asinia Byfield last October, but admits questions have been raised about his risky decision to take on the Spaniard this Saturday at The O2, live on Sky Sports.

A step-up to European level has been difficult for fellow Brits such as Sam Eggington and Lewis Ritson, who both suffered defeat in title fights, and Cheeseman is wary of the threat posed by Garcia.

"On paper, he looks exceptional," Cheeseman told Sky Sports. "He's 28-0, 13 knockouts.

"A lot of people are saying to me 'Do you really need this fight yet? Is it a step too far?'

"But I've got a good manager, a good coach. I'm coming on in the gym all the time. These are the fights I need. I'm pushing on and I'm hoping to go all the way."

Cheeseman hopes to add Euro title to his British belt

Cheeseman tops the bill at a venue which has housed big British names such as Anthony Joshua and Kell Brook, with the young prospect aiming to prove he can also test himself at the top level.

The Bermondsey fighter has already kept his composure in the spotlight, inflicting a punishing defeat on Byfield following a bad-tempered build-up, and intends to complete another clinical victory.

"I'm 100 per cent confident," said Cheeseman. "I'm firing on all cylinders in the gym, feeling really good.

"I'm feeling much more experienced now with my timing in the ring, my ring craft, and I can't wait to get in there and show everyone how good I am. Be ready for another big fight after this."

Watch Ted Cheeseman challenge Sergio Garcia for the European title at The O2, London, on February 2, live on Sky Sports Arena, from 7.30pm.