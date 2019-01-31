Cheeseman vs Garcia: Lawrence Okolie needs an explosive KO after recent criticism, says Johnny Nelson

Lawrence Okolie returns against Tamas Lodi on Saturday, live on Sky Sports

Lawrence Okolie needs to reignite his explosive power as knockouts will be the cruiserweight's best answer to criticism, says Sky Sports expert Johnny Nelson.

Okolie is going to be under a bit of pressure, because of the stick he got after the Matty Askin fight, even though he won.

Realistically he must try to knock this kid out, but if the opponent just wants to survive, it's going to make it harder for him, so he's got to hunt for that KO.

When you have that explosive power, there will always be that anticipation of a stoppage win, and they will expect it from him.

It's not just about getting the win, it's how you do it, so it's a different type of pressure. Johnny Nelson on Lawrence Okolie

It's like when Anthony Joshua went the distance with Joseph Parker and people were disappointed, even though he won. You expect a knockout from AJ, and Lawrence Okolie is in the same predicament where he had built up that run of quick wins, and questions were asked when it stopped.

Okolie, the kind of criticism he will get, he's got to be thick-skinned, he's got to be strong. His style at this stage of his career doesn't look pretty unless he's knocking someone out cold, but he can fight, and he gets the win.

It will take a bit of time for people to appreciate him. He's doing his job, and he's learning on the job as well. I'm quite sure if that knockout does come, I think it will be a relief, just for now.

It's not just about getting the win, it's how you do it, so it's a different type of pressure.

