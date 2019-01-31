Anthony Joshua discusses training plans in America with Jarrell Miller still in running for next fight

Anthony Joshua could be heading to America for his next world title fight

Anthony Joshua has already discussed training plans in America with a New York fight against Jarrell Miller among the remaining options for a world title defence.

Britain's heavyweight champion has been training for a fortnight as he awaits confirmation on whether he will make a US debut against Miller at Madison Square Garden in June, while promoter Eddie Hearn also held a meeting with Dillian Whyte this week about a potential rematch.

Live Fight Night Live on

Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn revealed that a Wembley fight in April was looking increasingly unlikely, with Whyte requesting more training time for their second fight, and Joshua has been considering preparations for an alternative bout in the States.

Obviously as a Brit we would rather see him over here, but when you talk about being a global star, I think it would be a massive statement Eddie Hearn on Anthony Joshua

"Yes, definitely we've talked about that, and if he fought in the States he would go out and do at least five, six weeks, finishing his camp up in the States.

"They would love him out there. It would be massive for him, his brand and his career. Obviously as a Brit we would rather see him over here, but when you talk about being a global star, I think it would be a massive statement."

'Big Baby' Miller has suggested he was not far away from agreeing a deal for the Joshua fight, although Hearn insists there is still time for Whyte or even Tyson Fury to thrash out terms.

Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller has received offers for the Joshua fight

"I think if the Dillian Whyte fight happens, it's likely that will be pushed to May or June now," he said. "I think Dillian feels April 13 is too early for a fight, with that kind of build-up.

"Jarrell Miller is still live for early June at MSG. I think over the weekend, we'll make our final decision, and get an announcement out next week."

Asked for a front runner, Hearn added: "Anybody. Tyson Fury could phone me this afternoon and become the front runner. Things can change all the time.

"Certainly Miller has shown a willingness to take this fight. There's a lot of noise about Anthony Joshua's US debut. I quite like the idea, but still, anything can happen, but we are close to pulling the trigger for sure."

Dillian Whyte held talks with Eddie Hearn earlier this week

With Whyte and Joshua yet to agree a rematch, the Brixton man could instead consider other high-ranked contenders, including WBC mandatory challenger Dominic Breazeale.

"We met on Monday," said Hearn. "We talked about the likes of Breazeale, Povetkin, Ortiz. They're all high-risk fights, but I think he believes in himself.

"He's backing himself to keep winning those fights, keep raising his value. That will be in end of April as well, and again that's something we've got to deal with this weekend."

Watch The O2 cracker with Ted Cheeseman, Lawrence Okolie, Felix Cash, Jake Ball and Craig Richards all in action, live on Sky Sports Arena, Saturday, from 7.30pm.