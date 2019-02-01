Cheeseman vs Garcia: Ted Cheeseman and Sergio Garcia make weight for European title fight
Cheeseman to challenge Garcia for European super-welterweight title, 7.30pm, Saturday, Sky Sports Arena
By Richard Damerell
Last Updated: 01/02/19 5:19pm
Ted Cheeseman successfully made the super-welterweight limit for his European title fight against Sergio Garcia.
The unbeaten 23-year-old appeared in peak condition as he weighed in at 10st 13lbs 3oz, fractionally lighter than champion Garcia ahead of Saturday's clash at The O2, live on Sky Sports.
On a busy bill, Jake Ball settles his rivalry with Craig 'Spider' Richards and both fighters had to be separated by security after a heated exchange of words.
Ball tipped the scales at 12st 6lbs 5oz, while Richards was also inside the light-heavyweight mark at 12st 6lbs 8oz.
Cruiserweight Lawrence Okolie also returns to action, weighing in at 14st 3lbs 8oz ahead of his fight with Hungarian Tamas Lodi, who came in at 14st 3lbs 5oz.
Felix Cash targets the vacant Commonwealth title on the undercard and comfortably made middleweight at 11st 5lbs 6oz, after opponent Rasheed Abolaji weighed in at 11st 3lbs 8oz.
Watch The O2 cracker with Ted Cheeseman, Lawrence Okolie, Felix Cash, Jake Ball and Craig Richards all in action, live on Sky Sports Arena, Saturday, from 7.30pm.