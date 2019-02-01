Cheeseman vs Garcia: Ted Cheeseman and Sergio Garcia make weight for European title fight

2:20 Eddie Hearn says European champion Sergio Garcia is well ranked and should not be taken lightly by Ted Cheeseman on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Eddie Hearn says European champion Sergio Garcia is well ranked and should not be taken lightly by Ted Cheeseman on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports

Ted Cheeseman successfully made the super-welterweight limit for his European title fight against Sergio Garcia.

The unbeaten 23-year-old appeared in peak condition as he weighed in at 10st 13lbs 3oz, fractionally lighter than champion Garcia ahead of Saturday's clash at The O2, live on Sky Sports.

Both fighters are putting unbeaten records on the line at The O2

On a busy bill, Jake Ball settles his rivalry with Craig 'Spider' Richards and both fighters had to be separated by security after a heated exchange of words.

Tempers threatened to boil over between Jake Ball and Craig Richards

Ball tipped the scales at 12st 6lbs 5oz, while Richards was also inside the light-heavyweight mark at 12st 6lbs 8oz.

Cruiserweight Lawrence Okolie also returns to action, weighing in at 14st 3lbs 8oz ahead of his fight with Hungarian Tamas Lodi, who came in at 14st 3lbs 5oz.

Big-hitting Lawrence Okolie takes on Tamas Lodi at cruiserweight

Felix Cash targets the vacant Commonwealth title on the undercard and comfortably made middleweight at 11st 5lbs 6oz, after opponent Rasheed Abolaji weighed in at 11st 3lbs 8oz.

Felix Cash battles Rasheed Abolaji for Commonwealth belt

