Joshua Buatsi praises Anthony Joshua's influence in and out of ring

2:15 Joshua Buatsi says Anthony Joshua's advice is vital as he targets more titles Joshua Buatsi says Anthony Joshua's advice is vital as he targets more titles

Unbeaten light-heavyweight Joshua Buatsi has praised the influence of world Champion Anthony Joshua ahead of his British title fight against Liam Conroy.

Olympic bronze medallist Buatsi, who fights for the same Matchroom stable as Joshua, says there is no one better for him to get advice from on life both inside and outside the ring.

"He (Joshua) is someone who's been there and done that," Buatsi told Sky Sports News.

"He's been through the same Olympic path that I've been through and now he's a world champion.

Buatsi will battle Liam Conroy for vacant British title next month

"That's where I want to go to, and to have access to someone like that who I can call and ask for an opinion about certain issues in the ring or perhaps outside the ring, you can't ask for more than that."

"It's always a bonus to get the primary advice you need, not secondary, not from anyone else who thinks that's how it should be done, but from the primary source, the person who's done it before."

Buatsi says Joshua's advice has been invaluable

Buatsi, 25, turned professional in 2017 and has won all of his nine fights so far. His next challenge comes against Conroy for the vacant British title on March 23rd at the Copper Box Arena.

"It's pivotal for me, something that must happen. It's part of the process and I'll be doing everything I can on March 23rd to ensure I go home with that belt.

"Big respect to Conroy, he's going to come and he's going to try, but I'll be doing the same."