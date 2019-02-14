Smith vs Eggington: Anthony Fowler laughs off humorous comparisons to cousin Robbie Fowler

3:01 Super-welterweight contender Anthony Fowler takes on his rather famous cousin, Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler! Super-welterweight contender Anthony Fowler takes on his rather famous cousin, Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler!

Anthony Fowler has taken part in a humorous head to head with cousin Robbie Fowler ahead of his next fight in Liverpool.

The exciting super-welterweight contender is the cousin of former Liverpool striker Fowler, so we asked him a few probing questions before his upcoming domestic clash against Scott Fitzgerald on March 30, live on Sky Sports.

Anthony Fowler faces Scott Fitzgerald in on March 30, live on Sky Sports

As the latest Fowler making his name in sport, we asked the 27-year-old whether he was more skilful, better dressed and has caused more controversy than the prolific goalscorer for the Reds.

'The Machine' comes up with some witty responses, but there will be no smiles when he takes on Fitzgerald on a bill topped by Liam Smith's must-win fight against Sam Eggington.

Click on the video above to watch Fowler vs Fowler.