Smith vs Eggington: Anthony Fowler promises to stop Scott Fitzgerald in five

Anthony Fowler and Scot Fitzgerald went face to face

Anthony Fowler has vowed he will prove he is a "level above" Scott Fitzgerald by beating him in five rounds when they meet.

Fowler will be the home fighter when the unbeaten super-welterweight rivals clash at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on March 30, live on Sky Sports.

Fitzgerald is looking to avenge an amateur defeat at the hands of 'The Machine' but the Liverpudlian believes he will finish their rivalry off in style.

I'll be fully prepared and whatever Scott does, I've got an answer for. I am just a bigger, better, stronger fighter. Anthony Fowler

"I am a level above Scott, I know that for a fact," said Fowler.

"I always have been. As soon as I was an amateur I was better than Scott and under Dave (Coldwell) I have just gone to the next level again.

"I haven't showed it yet because it has been too easy. We've been saying to [Eddie Hearn] we want proper fights [from] about a year ago, but this took a long time for it to materialise. This is better for me and worse for Scott.

Fowler and Fitzgerald fought as amateurs

"I will be ready, 11st on the dot. I'll be fully prepared and whatever Scott does I've got an answer for. I am just a bigger, better, stronger fighter.

"Five rounds... he's going to fall."

Fitzgerald is expecting around 1,000 supporters to make the short trip from Preston to see him bid to upset the odds against Fowler.

Tale of the Tape: Anthony Fowler vs Scott Fitzgerald

British champion Ted Cheeseman should lie in wait for the winner on March 30, but 'Fitzy', who suffered a broken hand in his last fight in September, is not fussed by any social media battles or concerned about what he is up against in Liverpool.

"I always knew this fight was going to happen to be honest. I am going into this fight as the underdog which is fine by me," he said.

"I am working harder, grafting, training three times a day, recovering and resting right, and no-one has ever seen the Scott Fitzgerald that will turn up on that night.

Fitzgerald broke his hand beating Craig Morris in September

"From the day I fought him [Fowler] as an amateur - I was 16 so about 10 or 11 years ago and he beat me easily - I knew from that moment I knew I wanted it.

"I don't think they are overlooking me. Cheeseman keeps saying things on Twitter and he's got to reply. I don't get involved like that, if someone asks me something on there, I will reply, but that's it.

1:16 Forget Batman, Spiderman or even Superman... there is a new hero in town! Forget Batman, Spiderman or even Superman... there is a new hero in town!

"It's going to be really exciting. I am going in there, like I say, the very best and ready for anything, [no matter] how long it goes and [I will] do whatever I need to do. I am very confident I will win this fight and I am looking forward to it.

"My prediction? Me winning, whichever way."

Watch Ted Cheeseman challenge Sergio Garcia for the European title at The O2, London, on February 2, live on Sky Sports Arena, from 7.30pm.