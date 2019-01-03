Scott Fitzgerald vows to ruin Anthony Fowler's unbeaten record

Scott Fitzgerald is working towards a fight against Anthony Fowler

Scott Fitzgerald says he is a "different level" to Anthony Fowler's previous opponents and vowed to inflict a first defeat on his British rival.

The super-welterweight duo are expected to put their unbeaten records on the line at Liverpool's Echo Arena in March, with Fitzgerald firstly preparing with a warm-up fight at The O2 on February 2.

Fitzgerald grinded out a late stoppage of Craig Morris in September, prompting him to seek out fresh advice on diet and strength and conditioning as he focuses on a showdown with Fowler.

"I think I'm definitely a completely different level to anyone he's fought as a pro," said Fitzgerald, who has sparred Fowler in the past.

"He's fought everyone as an amateur, all over the world, so I can't knock him for that, but I'm just confident I win this fight.

"It can happen different ways, I'm not sure, but I'm just confident I can win either way. I will be making sure I'm fit to do whatever rounds it is, no problem, and then as long as I am, I don't think there is any way he can beat me.

"I've not even shown my power yet properly, and I think I can stop Fowler or knock Fowler out, or also I think I can win the fight on points as well."

Looking like it could be a massive year 2019 , just wanna keep taking scalp after scalp 🥊 https://t.co/wm57Iy8daw — ted cheeseman (@Ted_MRFISHER_) December 11, 2018

British champion Ted Cheeseman has also called for a clash with Fowler, sparking heated exchanges on social media, but Fitzgerald believes he will instead become the next challenger for the south Londoner.

"He [Fowler] behaves pretty professional, so I'm sure he won't overlook me," said Fitzgerald.

"He'll be ready and will be at his best for when he fights me. If he isn't, then he's really dumb. If something is being said, you've got to be saying something about it. It doesn't necessarily mean he's overlooking me.

"Cheeseman is fighting for a European soon and hopefully wins that. If not, it's still going to be for his British [title] anyway, which is all I've had my eyes set on since turning pro, to begin with.

"That's what I want. The British is the aim. I win my next fight, I beat Fowler, and I fight for it, in a fight I also think I can win.

"I can be sat at some point as the British champion, with a few good scalps on there."