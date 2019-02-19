Joshua vs Miller: Anthony Joshua suggests Gleason's Gym as possible training base

2:29 Anthony Joshua says he could base his training camp in Jarrell Miller's backyard Anthony Joshua says he could base his training camp in Jarrell Miller's backyard

Anthony Joshua has suggested that he could train at famous New York gym Gleason’s ahead of his fight with Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller.

Joshua will make his US debut in New York's Madison Square Garden on June 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office, so will need to revamp his training camp by taking part of his preparation stateside.

The IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion has now, for the first time, indicated he will train in Miller's home borough of Brooklyn.

President Bruce Silverglade points to an autograph of Muhammad Ali at Gleason's Gym

Jake LaMotta trained at Gleason's in the 1940s

Tension as 'Big Baby' shoves Joshua

"I like the sound of Gleason's Gym, right on his doorstep," Joshua told Sky Sports.

Gleason's labels itself as "perhaps the most famous boxing gym in the country. It's certainly the oldest."

Joshua was shoved by Miller at a fiery press conference in New York, having earlier opened the city's Stock Exchange.

1:49 'Big Baby' Miller sparked angry scenes by shoving Joshua 'Big Baby' Miller sparked angry scenes by shoving Joshua

The unbeaten heavyweights also confronted each other in a spiteful war of words.

"He needs humbling. Instead of cheeseburgers, I will feed him humble pie," Joshua said afterwards.

"I said: 'what have you done as a fighter to boost your ego?' He couldn't answer."

3:33 Miller reveals why he pushed Joshua before press conference in New York Miller reveals why he pushed Joshua before press conference in New York

Joshua was reminded of previous fights when he lost his composure due to the animosity, and said: "You can see Dillian Whyte - they are cut from the same cloth. I don't expect anything else from characters like those."

"Fire-fests I always win, boxing matches I always with. Whatever they want.

"Big head, big body, easy target."

Watch Anthony Joshua defend his world heavyweight titles against Jarrell Miller at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office.