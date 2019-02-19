Joshua vs Miller: Anthony Joshua suggests Gleason's Gym as possible training base
By James Dielhenn
Last Updated: 19/02/19 9:22pm
Anthony Joshua has suggested that he could train at famous New York gym Gleason’s ahead of his fight with Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller.
Joshua will make his US debut in New York's Madison Square Garden on June 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office, so will need to revamp his training camp by taking part of his preparation stateside.
The IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion has now, for the first time, indicated he will train in Miller's home borough of Brooklyn.
"I like the sound of Gleason's Gym, right on his doorstep," Joshua told Sky Sports.
Gleason's labels itself as "perhaps the most famous boxing gym in the country. It's certainly the oldest."
Joshua was shoved by Miller at a fiery press conference in New York, having earlier opened the city's Stock Exchange.
The unbeaten heavyweights also confronted each other in a spiteful war of words.
"He needs humbling. Instead of cheeseburgers, I will feed him humble pie," Joshua said afterwards.
"I said: 'what have you done as a fighter to boost your ego?' He couldn't answer."
Joshua was reminded of previous fights when he lost his composure due to the animosity, and said: "You can see Dillian Whyte - they are cut from the same cloth. I don't expect anything else from characters like those."
"Fire-fests I always win, boxing matches I always with. Whatever they want.
"Big head, big body, easy target."
