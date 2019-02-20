Anthony Crolla to fight Vasyl Lomachenko for WBA and WBO lightweight titles

Anthony Crolla will fight Vasyl Lomachenko on April 12

Anthony Crolla will fight Vasyl Lomachenko for the WBA and WBO lightweight titles in Los Angeles on April 12.

Lomachenko's planned unification bout with Richard Commey was put on hold after the Ghanaian suffered a hand injury, and that has opened the door for Crolla.

Eddie Hearn confirmed terms have been agreed for the fight, which will take place at Staples Center.

"I believe that I can win a world title again, and these are the kind of fights that I'm in it for," said Crolla, who was WBA champion between 2015 and 2016, before suffering back-to-back loses to Jorge Linares.

"This is the biggest fight that can be made out there for me. I've earned it, it's not like I've been given this shot. Since losing my title to Linares, I've come back and had three solid wins.

Vasyl Lomachenko has won 12 of his 13 fights since turning professional

"I've not won the lottery or not won a raffle to fight Vasyl Lomachenko, so I'm looking forward to it and I'm loving training as I'm get older.

"No man is unbeatable. It's been proven with Lomachenko. He lost early on in his career."

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Lomachenko is widely recognised as one of the best pound-for-pound boxers.

The 31-year-old knocked out Linares last May to capture the WBA lightweight belt, having previously held the WBA featherweight strap, and added the WBO title in December when he defeated Jose Pedraza.