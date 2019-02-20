JD NXTGEN: Anthony Sims Jr to make Joshua Buatsi wait for fight after moving to super-middleweight

Anthony Sims Jr returns on JD NXTGEN bill on March 2, live on Sky Sports

Anthony Sims Jr says Joshua Buatsi must wait for a future fight, but expects a likely showdown with Chris Eubank Jr at super-middleweight.

The unbeaten American has previously fought at light-heavyweight, but is moving down to the 168lb division for his next fight on the JD NXTGEN bill in Peterborough on March 2, live on Sky Sports.

A rivalry with Buatsi had been welcomed by Sims Jr, although a battle between the unbeaten prospects is not in the short-term plans of the man nicknamed 'The Magician.'

Joshua Buatsi had been named as potential rival for Sims Jr

Sims Jr told Sky Sports: "As a fighter, I think he's an all-around sharp fighter. As a person, I think he's an even better individual. He's quiet, clean cut, a good role model.

"Towards boxing, I'm always going to talk my junk, but just as an individual, I respect what he stands for, and what he does."

Asked about a potential fight, he added: "If I fight at light-heavyweight, which I probably will, but right now my main focus is fighting at super-middle. He can wait for the magic."

Learning the sport in Las Vegas, Sims Jr trained alongside Eubank Jr at Floyd Mayweather's gym, and the 23-year-old has raised concerns before his former sparring partner battles James DeGale on Saturday.

But Sims Jr has still welcomed the opportunity to trade punches again with Eubank Jr.

Chris Eubank Jr (right) faces James DeGale at The O2 this weekend

"I used to spar with Chris Eubank," said Sims Jr. "He's a good puncher, but I don't think his experience, he's green compared to DeGale. DeGale is a veteran in the game, he's a doctor in the boxing world.

"He was 18 and we were both training with Floyd Mayweather Sr in Vegas. We was around each other all the time, talking, hanging out. I used to hang out with him and his brother. We sparred and it was fun.

"I have a background in boxing. He does also, but mine is far more superior. His father, a big time fighter, but I've been fighting way longer than he has.

Sims Jr has racked up 17 successive victories since turning professional

"I know they'll cross [paths] for a fact. It's more than likely it's going to happen.

"I'm basically a Brit now, so I would love for it to happen here."