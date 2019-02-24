Humberto Soto beats Brandon Rios to earn unanimous decision win in Mexico

1:35 Humberto Soto showed he still has some smooth skills as he outboxed Brandon Rios to claim a points victory Humberto Soto showed he still has some smooth skills as he outboxed Brandon Rios to claim a points victory

Humberto Soto outboxed Brandon Rios in a battle of former lightweight belt holders to earn a unanimous decision victory in their super-welterweight bout in Tijuana, Mexico.

The 38-year-old Mexican, nicknamed 'The Crafty Little Fox', landed clean and fast punches before he offset Rios' aggression to carry him to a 119-111, 118-112, 118-112 upset win.

Soto came into the fight with talk it could prove to be the last of a professional career which has spanned 22 years but he proved he can still compete, while 32-year-old Rios suffered his fifth defeat.

Humberto Sota celebrates his points defeat of Brandon Rios

The early stages saw Soto build up an early lead by beating Rios to the punch on a regular basis and significantly in the final moments of each of the opening five rounds, which helped lead to a wide margin of victory on the scorecards.

Rios, who claimed a stoppage win over Ramon Alvarez, brother of Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in his last fight in November, did prove a relentless presence as he sought to land his share of punches but was unable to turn the fight in his favour.