Taylor vs Volante: Jono Carroll vows to ruin Tevin Farmer's homecoming fight

Jono Carroll challenges Tevin Farmer for IBF belt, live on Sky Sports

Jono Carroll has told Tevin Farmer to forget about a triumphant homecoming as the Irishman believes he is just weeks away from winning their world title fight in Philadelphia.

The Dublin super-featherweight challenges IBF champion Farmer in the early hours of Saturday March 16, live on Sky Sports, with Katie Taylor also facing Rose Volante in a world lightweight unification clash on the same bill.

Carroll makes his US debut in the champion's home city, but remains supremely confident that he will prove himself at the highest level.

Carroll faces Farmer on St Patrick's weekend in Philadelphia

"I couldn't care less where I fight in the world," Carroll told MTK Global. "All the location does is put even more pressure on him.

"A man who has a lot, has a lot to lose. I've nothing to lose and everything to gain so mentally, this is an easy night for me.

"This is just another day in the office for me. This is what I always said I was going to do, so I'm not surprised to be here now. I believe this is my destiny."

Both fighters reignited their war of words at their first press conference following heated exchanges on social media, although Carroll raised doubts about Farmer's brash demeanour.

"Tevin didn't know what to do when I put it on him and started stuttering and repeating himself," said Carroll.

"I don't think he's truly confident. I think it's all just a front."