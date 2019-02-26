Srisaket Sor Rungvisai faces Juan Francisco Estrada in Los Angeles rematch live on Sky Sports

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai defends WBC belt in rematch with Juan Francisco Estrada

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai resumes his rivalry with Juan Francisco Estrada in a rematch on a Los Angeles bill that also includes TJ Doheny's unification clash with Daniel Roman.

Rungvisai defeated Estrada by a majority decision last February and they will battle again for the WBC super-flyweight belt at The Forum, with Doheny putting his IBF title on the line against WBA champion Roman on April 26, live on Sky Sports.

Britain's Scott Quigg is back action as the Freddie Roach-trained fighter awaits confirmation of his next opponent on the same bill.

Rungvisai said: "I am extremely excited and honoured to be back fighting in the US again.

"Estrada is a great fighter, and we had an amazing fight last year.

Estrada was a unified world champion at flyweight

"I believe that this fight on April 26 will be even more entertaining. I am training extremely hard in Thailand, and I am confident I will be the winner on April 26."

Doheny took the IBF belt from Ryosuke Iwasa with a points win last August, defending the title with a stoppage win over Ryohei Takahashi in January, and is relishing his showdown with Roman, who halted Doncaster's Gavin McDonnell in his last fight.

0:58 TJ Doheny defended his IBF belt with a stoppage win in New York TJ Doheny defended his IBF belt with a stoppage win in New York

"This was my ideal scenario," said Doheny. "Get the voluntary defence out of the way, then go straight into the unification, so great work from my team, and Eddie Hearn with Matchroom Boxing USA for getting this fight on.

"It's unbelievable, it would mean the world to me. It's just another boxed ticked. After I won the world title, the next goal was to become a unified champion. I'm looking forward to achieving that.

On a packed undercard, Jessie Vargas makes his super-welterweight debut, and featherweight Quigg also returns to the ring, along with Anthony Sims Jr, the American super-middleweight who is firstly due to appear on this weekend's JD NXTGEN bill.

0:52 Scott Quigg stopped Mario Briones in Boston Scott Quigg stopped Mario Briones in Boston

"I'm proud to announce this huge card for our first show in LA," said promoter Eddie Hearn. "Rungvisai versus Estrada was one of the fights of the year in 2018, and fans can expect another war on April 26 for the WBC and 'Ring Magazine' titles.

"LA's Danny Roman attempts to unify the division against IBF champ TJ Doheny, and two division world champion Jessie Vargas returns under his new trainer Freddie Roach as he begins his quest to win world titles in three different weight classes.



"Former world champ Scott Quigg returns to LA after his war with Oscar Valdez and unbeaten super middleweight star Anthony Sims Jr challenges for his first title."