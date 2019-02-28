Daniel Jacobs out to seal legacy by beating Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez

Daniel Jacobs faces Saul Alvarez in Las Vegas on May 4

Daniel Jacobs is confident he can physically dominate Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in their middleweight unification bout.

IBF champion Jacobs (35-2-KO29) will bid for the WBA and WBC belts held by Alvarez (50-1-2-KO34), who is also the Lineal and Ring Magazine champion at 160lbs.

Canelo claimed those belts when he defeated Gennady Golovkin in September and he has since stepped up to super-middleweight to take the WBA belt at 168lbs from Rocky Fielding with a third-round stoppage.

But Jacobs has warned the Mexican he will face a "totally different animal" in Las Vegas on May 4.

Alvarez stopped Britain's Rocky Fielding in his last fight

"Obviously our legacy is on the line," said Jacobs, who was crowned IBF champion following a split decision victory over Sergiy Derevyanchenko last October.

"He's already well established so for me it's about capturing the titles, all the titles, to claim my legacy in my own right.

"I'm from Brooklyn - Brownsville, New York. I never, ever, ever, ever had it easy. I've always had the long road. I've always had to jump over hurdles after hurdle after hurdle.

"When I step in that ring on May 4 that will be the last hurdle I have to step over because I will declare myself the middleweight champ, the best fighter in the world of my division.

"Say that if you understand that boxing styles make fights, there's no way that you can automatically think because he defeated Golovkin that he'll defeat me. I'm a totally different animal, I possess a totally different threat.

"Physically I'm the bigger man. Golovkin was bigger than him and I'm bigger than Golovkin, so that's more of a threat to Canelo that he's ever seen.

"And Rocky Fielding was the biggest fighter that he ever faced, but Rocky Fielding doesn't possess the skill set that I have so that's the difference."

Alvarez admitted Jacobs' "complicated" style could cause him problems but the 28-year-old remains confident of victory.

"We're prepared, we're going to train, we're going to work for whatever he can bring so that on May 4 once again my hand is raised."