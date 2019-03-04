Richard Riakporhe believes he is Britain's most dangerous cruiserweight

Richard Riakporhe says he is Britain's most dangerous cruiserweight and warned rivals that he only needs one mistake to inflict a devastating knockout defeat.

The big-hitting contender produced an explosive stoppage victory over Tommy McCarthy on last Saturday's JD NXTGEN bill in Peterborough.

An accomplished amateur, McCarthy was expected to pose a serious test, but the Londoner believes his opponent was stunned by a savage onslaught in the fourth round.

1:56 Look back at Riakporhe's KO win over Tommy McCarthy Look back at Riakporhe's KO win over Tommy McCarthy

"I saw in his eyes, he didn't want to be there no more," Riakporhe told Sky Sports. "It's like I did him a favour.

"Once I saw that look, I'm so familiar with that look in my opponent's face, it's just a matter of time before I get them out of there.

"When he was speaking to a few of my trainers - he's a really nice lad by the way - he didn't realise he went down after he got hit. That's the type of shock he experienced when he got hit."

With just nine fights to his name, the 29-year-old expects to become even more threatening, once he was further refined his skills with trainer Mark Tibbs.

Any mistake you make, I'll capitalise on it. Just one, that's all I need. Richard Riakporhe

"It's real power, it's very genuine," said Riakporhe. "You do not want to get hit, but now all these other fighters, they are going to start taking risks, because I'm boxing now, I'm not just relying on my power.

"The more risks they take, the more dangerous the fight is going to be for them, and they'll get knocked out.

"I believe I'm the most dangerous, because I have the power and I have transferred my intelligence into the ring. You have to be very wary of a fighter like me and I'm dangerous throughout the fight, from the first bell, until the last.

"You have to be focused throughout the fight. Any mistake you make, I'll capitalise on it. Just one, that's all I need."

British champion Lawrence Okolie can regain the Commonwealth title when he battles Wadi Camacho at the Copper Box Arena on March 23, live on Sky Sports.

Riakporhe intends to gain further experience before a hotly-anticipated fight with Okolie, who instead called out the Walworth man's manager, heavyweight Dillian Whyte.

"To be honest, I like to read between the lines," said Riakporhe. "It was probably just a marketing ploy, just trying to gain attention in some way. But I think, to be honest, you need to show a bit more respect, and plus he doesn't know Dillian from anywhere.

4:46 Riakporhe says he made a big statement by defeating another rival contender Riakporhe says he made a big statement by defeating another rival contender

"If I was going to call anybody like that, trust me, I wouldn't call out Dillian's name.

"I've got a degree in marketing and I completely understand what's going on. That fight is a future fight, he's got the titles, and I want to win them.

"It's inevitable, I've always said it. One day it's going to come, sooner or later. It's going to be a great fight."