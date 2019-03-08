Katie Taylor can take trailblazing career to new heights, says Eddie Hearn

Katie Taylor targets a third world title this month, live on Sky Sports

Katie Taylor has been a trailblazing talent in women's boxing and can take her career to new heights in this month's unification clash, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

The Irish world champion will be one belt away from becoming the undisputed lightweight champion if she defeats Rose Volante in Philadelphia on March 15, live on Sky Sports.

A hugely successful amateur, Taylor has swiftly become one of the leading women's boxers in the professional ranks, racking up 12 straight victories while collecting the WBA and IBF belts.

"She's been incredible," Hearn told Sky Sports. "She's a trailblazer, isn't she? She's the reason that women's boxing has broken through the boundaries with the broadcasters and sponsors.

March 15 is another step to her becoming a global star on the world stage. Eddie Hearn on Katie Taylor

"She is arguably one of the most entertaining fighters in the world right now. She's my favourite fighter in the world.

"Forget men and women, she can fight, she can entertain, and she's a national hero in Ireland.

"March 15 is another step to her becoming a global star on the world stage."

WBO champion Volante is yet to suffer a defeat in 14 bouts, with her two previous title defences ending in stoppage victories.

The blurring hand speed and sharp skills of Taylor were on show in a dominant points win over Eva Wahlstrom in December, but Hearn has warned her to expect a far more severe test.

"It's a massive fight. It's another unification fight, it's a chance for her to add the WBO championship to her mantelpiece," said Hearn.

"Rose Volante, the champion from Brazil, undefeated, very strong, very tough. By far the toughest fight of Katie Taylor's career so far.

"If she wins this, she's one belt away from being the undisputed lightweight champion of the world. This is a major, major moment for her career."