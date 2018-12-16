Alvarez vs Fielding: Katie Taylor is number one star in women's boxing, says Matthew Macklin

Katie Taylor defended her world titles with a one-sided points win

Katie Taylor has staked her claim as the 'No 1 superstar in women's boxing' after another dominant world title defence, says Sky Sports expert Matthew Macklin.

The WBA and IBF lightweight champion sealed a shutout points win over the previously unbeaten Eva Walhstrom at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Norway's Cecilia Brækhus and American Claressa Shields are two other standout performers in the sport, but Macklin believes Taylor is the finest female fighter on the planet.

Taylor did not drop a round on the scorecards

"Absolute hats off to Walhstrom, she tried," Macklin told Sky Sports. "When boxing wasn't working, she came out and tried to meet Katie Taylor in the centre of the ring, and was aggressive.

"No matter what she did, though, Katie Taylor had an answer, and answered her back twice as much. This girl Katie Taylor, she's just a phenomenal athlete, a special talent.

2:14 The world champion really let her hands go in round eight The world champion really let her hands go in round eight

"You talk about Brækhus, you talk about Claressa Shields, but for me Katie Taylor is the No 1 superstar in women's boxing.

"How do you fault that performance?"

Taylor was satisfied with her masterful display as she extended her unbeaten record to 12 victories.

3:12 Taylor voiced her respect for Wahlstrom Taylor voiced her respect for Wahlstrom

"Obviously I would have loved the stoppage, but stoppages are very hard to get sometimes against a quality opponent like that, and with the two-minute rounds as well," Taylor told Sky Sports.

"But that was a great performance, and I'm very happy tonight. I have an awful lot of respect for Eva, she is a great, great person, and we have a lot of respect for one another.

"We obviously knew each other very well from the amateur days. I knew she was a top-quality opponent."