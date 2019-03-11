Anthony Ogogo retires from professional boxing

Anthony Ogogo has announced his retirement from boxing

Anthony Ogogo has announced his retirement from professional boxing after seven eye operations in two and a half years.

In a statement, the 30-year-old said "accepting the end gracefully is part of being a professional athlete. Calling an end to dreams that are left unfulfilled is the hardest part.

"Sadly, after 7 operations on my eyes in 2 and a half years, I am forced to admit that they are too damaged for me to safely return to the boxing ring.

"With a heavy heart, I have to retire from professional boxing with my dreams unfulfilled."

Ogogo's last fight was in October 2016, where he suffered his first loss as a professional after wins in his first 11 fights.

In that defeat to Craig Cunningham, Ogogo's trainer Tony Sims pulled him from the fight due to blurred vision - and it was confirmed later that Ogogo had fractured his eye socket.

Despite aiming to return to the ring, he was not able to fully recover.

"Today marks the end of my boxing journey," he said.

"It's been one hell of a ride: from walking into the boxing gym as a skinny, gap toothed 12 year old, to travelling the world and meeting some remarkable people.

"I'm grateful that I've been blessed enough to do what I've loved to do for the last 18 years."