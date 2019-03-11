David Allen says Lucas Browne has 'zero chance' of defeating him by knockout at The O2

David Allen says Lucas Browne has "zero chance" of defeating him by knockout and wants to be recognised as a serious heavyweight contender if he wins at The O2.

'White Rhino' is preparing for his battle with Browne on April 20, live on Sky Sports, with Derek Chisora, Josh Kelly, Joe Cordina and Conor Benn also on the bumper bill in London.

A former WBA champion, Browne has 24 stoppages in 28 wins, but Allen will not shy away from trading punches with the Australian.

"The last thing I worry about when I box is the power," Allen told Sky Sports. "That's not because I can take a good shot, even though I can.

"People say 'you haven't got a good defence', I've got a great defence, I see every shot coming. Even the ones I take clean in the face, I know they're coming. You're not going to knock me out.

"Lucas Browne, if he's planning on beating me with power, he might as well stay in Australia, because there's zero chance of me getting knocked out."

Both men have already been exchanging humorous messages on social media and Allen intends to maintain his typical light-hearted approach to the fight.

"I think it will be a nice press conference, amicable," he said. "I've got a lot of respect for him, he's a former heavyweight champion of the world, had a version of the world title, and I like the fella.

"We speak regularly. We speak on social media, keep in touch, he's a nice bloke. You know what I'm like, I will be cracking a few jokes.

"Hopefully we can make it fun for everyone, but there's a lot of mutual respect there."

Browne has claimed three wins since knockout loss to Dillian Whyte

The Doncaster man's commitment was questioned after he was made to work for a stoppage win over Ariel Esteban Bracamonte in November, although Allen knows he must be prepared for a potentially brutal fight with Browne.

"I think in the past I've weighed in too light, and obviously there's been times when I've weighed in too heavy, but I think I'm doing everything right," said Allen.

"I know this is a big chance and I beat Lucas Browne then I'm right in the mix. I feel like everything is on track for the best David Allen, which sounds cliché, but I'm feeling good."