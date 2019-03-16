Katie Taylor will fight Delfine Persoon, says Eddie Hearn

3:21 Eddie Hearn confirms that Katie Taylor is close to an undisputed clash with Delfine Persoon on June 1st on the undercard of Anthony Joshua v Jarrell Miller. Eddie Hearn confirms that Katie Taylor is close to an undisputed clash with Delfine Persoon on June 1st on the undercard of Anthony Joshua v Jarrell Miller.

Eddie Hearn has confirmed Katie Taylor is in line to face Delphine Persoon in an undisputed unification clash on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's heavyweight defence against Jarrell Miller on June 1.

Taylor made history by becoming the first Irish fighter to hold three of the four major world titles after stopping Rose Volante to add the WBO lightweight title to her WBA and IBF belts.

Persoon holds the remaining WBC belt after the Belgian extended her record to 43-1 to retain the title with a stoppage win over Melissa St Vil on March 9.

"I believe we can, we can," answered Matchroom promoter Hearn when asked on Sky Sports whether he could deliver the unification clash.

"June the 1st at Madison Square Garden on the Joshua card what better setting for the undisputed lightweight title. Katie has got the WBO, WBA and IBF. Persoon has the WBC, The Ring magazine which will also be on the line for that fight, it's everything for Katie.

"It's a tough fight, Persoon was an outstanding amateur, she's got a tough style to beat, she can punch as well, but Katie has come through another test tonight and she's just a dream to work with.

"An absolute dream, she goes back to that changing room and it's just 'when am I fighting next' literally. I say 'are you going back to Ireland now for a rest' and she says 'just for a few days and then I'm going straight back into camp'.

"That undisputed fight means everything to her and that fight is going to cement her legacy in the professional code.

"She will always be my favourite, we've got some amazing fighters on both sides of the pond but you can't help but admire someone with that much dedication and passion for what they do. It's absolutely everything to her, everything."