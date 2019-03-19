Kid Galahad to take on Josh Warrington for IBF featherweight title in Leeds in June

Kid Galahad (L) will face Josh Warrington in Leeds in June

Kid Galahad will take on IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington at the Leeds Arena on June 15.

Warrington (28-0-KO6) became world champion by upsetting Lee Selby at Elland Road last May and then overcame Carl Frampton in Manchester in December to retain his crown.

He will now face a fellow Yorkshireman when mandatory challenger Galahad (26-0-KO15) becomes the next man to try to take his belt this summer.

Warrington said: "All of a sudden, people are saying I am capable of beating every featherweight in the world and with that comes expectation.

"I will go into this fight as the bookies' favourite, but I will be 100 per cent focused and looking to do a job.

"I knew Barry [Galahad's given name is Abdul Barry Awad] when we were amateurs and he was always a decent guy, but over the last few years, he seems to have changed and put on some persona to blag fans, opponents or himself.

"He did well at super-bantamweight, but he has beaten nobody as a featherweight and he has lost respect from me for some of his antics.

"I want to be Ring Magazine champion, own all the belts and they are in touching distance. I can beat all the featherweights.

"I am concentrating purely on Barry, but after this, I want one of the other world champions. I want champion after champion."