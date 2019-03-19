Adam Kownacki has vowed to become Poland's first world heavyweight champion

Adam Kownacki could be only a few fights from a world title shot, so we asked the Polish heavyweight about his ambitions and potential battles with British opponents.

The unbeaten contender was identified last week as a potential challenger for Deontay Wilder later this year, if the WBC champion does not agree a fight with Anthony Joshua.

Born in Lomza and now based in Brooklyn, Kownacki has beaten three title challengers in his last four fights, and tells Sky Sports why he can become the first world heavyweight champion from Poland.

When do you expect to fight next?

Hopefully in May or June. I'm ready for anybody. I train very hard. Adam Kownacki

What sets you apart from your rivals?

My aggression. I'm a very aggressive fighter. I go in and I try to get a knockout. The amount of punches I throw is amazing. The average heavyweight throws maybe half the amount of punches I throw, so I think that's a very big plus for me.

How does it feel to have that large Polish fan base?

It's an amazing feeling. Like they say in soccer, you get that extra player. They are great fans and they always cheer me on.

Would you be willing to fight against a UK heavyweight?

Yeah of course. I want to fight the best, so if we could make a deal, of course.

Can a fight with rival WBC contender Dillian Whyte happen?

Dillian Whyte is ranked No 1 by the WBC with Kownacki at No 5

I met Dillian when I was in camp with him and [Wladimir] Klitschko. Klitschko was getting ready for his Povetkin fight. Dillian Whyte is a great guy, I think we would put on a hell of a fight.

Anything is possible. I have a great team behind me with Al Haymon and Keith Connolly, so if they could come up with a good deal, I don't see why not.

When do you expect to receive a world title shot?

Kownacki could be in line for a shot at WBC champion Deontay Wilder

My resume looks very good, compared to other top 10 fighters. I'm just waiting to get my shot.

It doesn't really matter to me who it is. I just want to get a title shot and become the first Polish heavyweight champion of the world.

That's been my goal, ever since I started boxing to be a heavyweight champion of the world. I'm getting much closer, and I can't wait to get the opportunity and prove myself.

Are you two or three wins from that fight?

The 29-year-old stopped Gerald Washington in his last fight in January

I think it's much closer. I think maybe one [more fight], I'm not sure.

I feel I'm right around the corner, but it's a matter of timing and making sure a world champion isn't lined up to fight.

Who is the best - Anthony Joshua or Deontay Wilder?

Anthony Joshua defends his world titles against Jarrell Miller at Madison Square Garden on June 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office

They are both very good, they both have their assets. They have two different styles. Wilder is more of a power puncher, where Joshua has a lot of power, but he boxes more. Two great fighters.

Will British fans get a chance to see you here in the future?

I hope so, I hope soon. It's hard to say. Maybe I'll fight Joshua over there, or maybe if we can fill up the Wembley Stadium, you never know. Hopefully the next couple of years.

