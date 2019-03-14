Adam Kownacki could challenge Deontay Wilder if WBC champion does not face Anthony Joshua

Adam Kownacki might be part of Deontay Wilder's future plans

Adam Kownacki has been identified as a potential challenger for Deontay Wilder later this year, if the WBC champion does not agree a fight with Anthony Joshua.

Promoter Eddie Hearn raised fresh hopes of a Joshua-Wilder fight by admitting there is a 'clear desire' between both teams to stage the undisputed heavyweight title clash in November or December this year.

Wilder's next opponent will be Dominic Breazeale on an expected date of May 18, but Polish contender Kownacki could be in line for a WBC title shot, if negotiations do not lead to a Joshua fight in 2019.

Deontay Wilder's team have been discussing the Anthony Joshua fight

"It all depends on the Wilder-Joshua situation," Kownacki's manager Keith Connolly told Sky Sports. "He's [Kownacki] looking to fight for a title.

"This fight, then maybe one more fight, and then the fight after that for a title, but I guess the whole world is hanging on what is going on with Joshua-Wilder and if they are going to fight.

"But if they don't fight here, I would think he's probably going to fight Wilder in December, January.

"That's the plan. The plan is to fight Wilder in December, January, but if he fights Joshua, obviously that's out of the window, and then we would have to wait.

2:12 Eddie Hearn says a fight between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder could happen in November or December Eddie Hearn says a fight between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder could happen in November or December

"There's definitely a plan to fight Wilder by the end of this year, or the first month of next year, it's all pending what happens here.

"Obviously Wilder met with DAZN, I have no idea how those talks went, and if they're serious about doing the fight. But if they don't, Adam is right in line there. Al Haymon and I have talked, and that's the plan."

Kownacki has defeated three title challengers within his last four fights, stopping Gerald Washington and compatriot Artur Szpilka, while he overcame Charles Martin on points.

Kownacki stopped Gerald Washington inside two rounds in January

The 29-year-old Brooklyn-based fighter is due to return in May or June, with an opponent to be announced, and believes victory would ensure he becomes one of the leading contenders.

Asked about a title fight, Kownacki told Sky Sports: "I think it's much closer. I think maybe one [more fight], I'm not sure.

"My resume is much better than a lot of other fighters who've had a chance to fight for a title opportunity.

"I feel I'm right around the corner, but it's a matter of timing and making sure a world champion isn't lined up to fight."