Joshua vs Miller: Kell Brook set to return on Anthony Joshua-Jarrell Miller bill in New York

Kell Brook is set to return on the Anthony Joshua-Jarrell Miller undercard and intends to stake his claim for another world title fight with a win in New York.

The former world champion is currently training in Fuerteventura as he works towards an expected fight on the Joshua-Miller bill at Madison Square Garden on June 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with an opponent to be confirmed.

Brook is willing to campaign at welterweight or super-welterweight and intends to produce a dazzling performance that will earn another fight against one of the sport's star performers.

He told Sky Sports: "My Dad has been speaking to Eddie and it's looking like we're going to be added to the AJ bill. The Anthony Joshua bill in New York.

"That would be a good box ticked. I've always wanted to box at Madison Square Garden and I'm looking for titles. I want some big names, so that's where we stand.

"It's a big bill, you've got AJ-Miller and Madison Square Garden. Every young fighter growing up, they always want to box at those kind of venues, as well as Las Vegas, MGM.

"I'm training towards that date and we're looking for big names in the near future.

"Wherever the excitement is. I can still make welterweight. I believe this fight will probably be at catchweight, between 154lbs and 147lbs. We have this fight and then we move to a big name."

Errol Spence Jr completed a dominant points win over Mikey Garcia at the weekend to defend the IBF welterweight belt he took from Brook when the Sheffield man was stopped with a fractured eye socket.

But the 32-year-old, who has now undergone surgery on both his eye sockets, believes he can still operate at the highest level and would welcome a rematch with Spence Jr.

"I'm brand new, I'm ready for those massive fights," said Brook. "I've got plenty more to give for the fans. I'm excited about these big fights.

A 100 per cent me, beats Errol Spence, and he's one of the biggest names in boxing. Kell Brook

"I believe he [Spence Jr] dominated the fight. That fight is still there. He still mentions my name, he still would like to fight me, because he knows I was beating him.

"The people around me know what my training camp was like for that fight. I was far from 100 per cent, and I was beating him, and the eye went. I would love that fight again.

"A 100 per cent me, beats Errol Spence, and he's one of the biggest names in boxing. I think those fights are still there to be made."

