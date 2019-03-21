Dominic Breazeale says Deontay Wilder will pay price for looking towards Anthony Joshua fight

Deontay Wilder has voiced his desire to fight Anthony Joshua

Dominic Breazeale says Deontay Wilder has become distracted ahead of their WBC title fight and intends to snatch his "golden ticket" for an Anthony Joshua rematch.

WBC champion Wilder has confirmed his next defence against Breazeale in Brooklyn on May 18, but reiterated his desire to face Joshua in an undisputed heavyweight title bout.

Talks for a Joshua-Wilder fight were held last week, with the 'Bronze Bomber' deciding not to commit to a lucrative deal.

1:11 WBC champion Deontay Wilder says he is still keen to fight Joshua WBC champion Deontay Wilder says he is still keen to fight Joshua

"I definitely think it's a distraction," Breazeale told Sky Sports. "I'm glad he's having those distractions, that's the kind of area you want a fighter in.

"When you're in camp, your focus should be boxing, it shouldn't be on what TV network, or what deal you're signing next.

I'm glad that he's overlooking me, because I want him to think that I'm a walk in the park, so the shock is as big as it needs to be come Saturday night. Dominic Breazeale

"He's definitely going to pay the price for it. If he's overlooking me and moving on to the Joshua fight, he's definitely going to pay a price for it.

"I'm glad that he's overlooking me, because I want him to think that I'm a walk in the park, so the shock is as big as it needs to be come Saturday night."

Breazeale is determined to seize his second opportunity to win a world title, having fallen short in a stoppage loss to Joshua in 2016.

Joshua defends his world titles against Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller at Madison Square Garden on June 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office

The Californian still hopes to avenge the sole defeat on his record, and insists it will be himself, and not Wilder, who will take the WBC belt into a fight with Joshua.

"I know my golden ticket to getting my rematch with Joshua is getting the WBC title, so I'm definitely coming to ruin the show, spoil the night," said Breazeale.

"At the same time, I'm going to get gratification for some of the bad blood we've had in the past by just putting him [Wilder] down on the canvas. Being able to get in the ring and punish him."

New trainer Virgil Hunter will oversee the preparations for Breazeale, who has been joined by gym-mate Amir Khan ahead of his WBO welterweight title fight with Terence Crawford on April 20.

"We're training side by side," said Breazeale. "It's also a great opportunity for me to be around the presence of a guy like Amir. Great amateur pedigree, great professional pedigree.

Breazeale has been training with Amir Khan in Virgil Hunter's gym

"He carries himself very, very well. He tells me there's a big fan-base out there for the heavyweight division as well as myself.

"When you are surrounded by greatness, Virgil Hunter with Amir Khan, you can only get better."