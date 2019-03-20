Deontay Wilder 'can't wait' to fight Anthony Joshua in massive heavyweight showdown

1:11 Deontay Wilder is keen to face Anthony Joshua Deontay Wilder is keen to face Anthony Joshua

Deontay Wilder insists he "can't wait" to take on Anthony Joshua in an undisputed world heavyweight title fight.

Wilder will defend his WBC title against Dominic Breazeale on May 18 before Joshua defends his IBF, WBA and WBO gold belts against Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller on June 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

But, although negotiations have stalled in the past, there is fresh hope that victories for Joshua and Wilder in their respective defences will set up what would be one of the biggest heavyweight fights in history.

Told that Joshua was eager to take him on, Wilder said: "Oh man, I can't wait for him either.

Sky Sports' Adam Smith reacts to the announcement Deontay Wilder will face Dominic Breazeale.

"I feel the same way about him (that I do Breazeale).

"Four months of negotiations and they knew they didn't want the fight. Stop. What more do I have to do for people?

"I've tried to show people and I'll continue to still prove that I am the best. I'll continue to give people the fights that they want to see. But they got to be in cooperation with my team as well too.

Anthony Joshua will defend his titles against Jarrell Miller on June 1

"Because fighters, I understand, they have choices. They have a choice to make whether to get in there with the man, the myth and the legend.

"I am that man that can knock you out, at any given time, any given round, any given minute, any given second."

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn said last week that there was "a clear desire from both sides to make the fight".