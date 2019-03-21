Edwards vs Moreno: Charlie Edwards vows to start WBC title reign with emphatic victory

Charlie Edwards defends WBC title on Saturday, live on Sky Sports

Charlie Edwards says he is a "different animal" after winning the WBC title and intends to take the first steps towards becoming a "British great" by defeating Angel Moreno.

The 26-year-old makes the first defence of his WBC flyweight title against Moreno this Saturday night, live on Sky Sports, with Joshua Buatsi and Lawrence Okolie also appearing on the Copper Box Arena bill.

His Spanish opponent has only two defeats on his 23-fight record, none by stoppage, but Edwards believes his much improved technique could lead to a destructive display.

"Angel Moreno is a top class, world class fighter," said Edwards. "I've shared many rounds with him in the gym, and he is very tough. I wouldn't be surprised if it went the distance, and I'm fully prepared for the distance.

My record doesn't say I'm a puncher, but in my last fight you seen that I kept Rosales off and you could see what an animal he was, so I must have been gaining respect. Charlie Edwards

"But then again, I wouldn't be surprised if I get him out of there. I'm a completely different animal now. I'm planting when I'm hitting my punches.

"Either way, I won't be surprised, but I will say it's going to be a Charlie Edwards win."

Edwards has previously spoken of his desire to move up in weight, with British rival Kal Yafai holding the WBA belt at super-flyweight, but is wary of the threat posed by Moreno as he starts his title reign.

"My dreams in this sport was always to be a British great, to be a multi-weight world champion.

"These are the first steps I've got to take, and every fighter, I have 120 per cent focus on.

"He's a tough man, he's going to try and be awkward, try and be rough, get up in my face. It's going to be a great night and I'm going to put a performance on for everyone on Saturday night."

Moreno has previously traded punches with Edwards in sparring and warned the British fighter to expect a punishing encounter.

On Saturday, when I win the world title, don't leave Charlie aside as a broken toy, because he has huge potential. Angel Moreno

"We will have an amazing fight, and I know that the one who comes through the end of the fight with the belt will have gone through hell, because it's going to be the fight of a lifetime," said Moreno.

"On Saturday, when I win the world title, don't leave Charlie aside as a broken toy, because he has huge potential. Keep on supporting him, even when I become the champion on Saturday night."

