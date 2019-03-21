Boxing News

News

Edwards vs Moreno: Kristen Fraser welcomes future fight with Shannon Courtenay

Watch Courtenay's pro debut on Copper Box Arena bill from 7pm on Saturday on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action.

Last Updated: 21/03/19 4:21pm

Shannon Courtenay starts her pro career on Saturday, live on Sky Sports
Shannon Courtenay starts her pro career on Saturday, live on Sky Sports

Kristen Fraser has welcomed a future Commonwealth title fight against Shannon Courtenay and hopes the debutant makes a winning start to her professional career.

Scotland's Commonwealth bantamweight champion will follow Courtenay's first pro fight with interest on the undercard as Charlie Edwards defends his WBC title against Angel Moreno on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Live Fight Night

March 23, 2019, 7:00pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

Courtenay has revealed her interest in a title clash with Fraser, who is due to return in May, and the Aberdeen boxer would relish this title challenge.

Courtenay faces Cristina Busuioc at the Copper Box Arena
Courtenay faces Cristina Busuioc at the Copper Box Arena

"Crack on. I'll fight anyone, I don't care," Fraser told Sky Sports. "I'm not bashing about novices and getting punch bags, I like to fight.

"If someone comes in the ring with me, they better be ready for that fight."

I'm not running and hiding anywhere. I'm game.

Kristen Fraser

Asked if the bout can happen, Fraser added: "Definitely, it's not window shopping. If she's saying she's having a look at me, and she wants to fight in the future, make me an offer.

"I'm not running and hiding anywhere. I'm game."

Fraser became Scotland's first female Commonwealth champion following a fifth-round stoppage win over Ellen Simwaka.

View this post on Instagram

Team work makes the dream work 💪🏻

A post shared by Kristen "TFE" Fraser (@kristen_tfe_fraser) on

She is glad to see the emergence of new talent such as Courtenay, who has been training in Adam Booth's gym alongside former world champion Ryan Burnett and rising welterweight Josh Kelly.

"My best wishes are with her as well," said Fraser. "I hope she performs, because it increases that pool of talent.

"I always said I won't sit on my perch and discourage people. It's about pushing each other on as much as anything else.

Also See:

"I do genuinely hope she does well, but if she wants to come after me, she'll have to hold herself together."
2:11
Shannon Courtenay will make her professional debut this weekend, and the Watford fighter has ambitions to reach the top
Shannon Courtenay will make her professional debut this weekend, and the Watford fighter has ambitions to reach the top

Watch Shannon Courtenay's pro debut on the undercard as Charlie Edwards defends WBC title, with Joshua Buatsi and Lawrence Okolie also on the Copper Box Arena bill, on Saturday, from 7pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action.

Trending

©2019 Sky UK