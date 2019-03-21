Edwards vs Moreno: Kristen Fraser welcomes future fight with Shannon Courtenay

Shannon Courtenay starts her pro career on Saturday, live on Sky Sports

Kristen Fraser has welcomed a future Commonwealth title fight against Shannon Courtenay and hopes the debutant makes a winning start to her professional career.

Scotland's Commonwealth bantamweight champion will follow Courtenay's first pro fight with interest on the undercard as Charlie Edwards defends his WBC title against Angel Moreno on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Courtenay has revealed her interest in a title clash with Fraser, who is due to return in May, and the Aberdeen boxer would relish this title challenge.

Courtenay faces Cristina Busuioc at the Copper Box Arena

"Crack on. I'll fight anyone, I don't care," Fraser told Sky Sports. "I'm not bashing about novices and getting punch bags, I like to fight.

"If someone comes in the ring with me, they better be ready for that fight."

I'm not running and hiding anywhere. I'm game. Kristen Fraser

Asked if the bout can happen, Fraser added: "Definitely, it's not window shopping. If she's saying she's having a look at me, and she wants to fight in the future, make me an offer.

"I'm not running and hiding anywhere. I'm game."

Fraser became Scotland's first female Commonwealth champion following a fifth-round stoppage win over Ellen Simwaka.

She is glad to see the emergence of new talent such as Courtenay, who has been training in Adam Booth's gym alongside former world champion Ryan Burnett and rising welterweight Josh Kelly.

"My best wishes are with her as well," said Fraser. "I hope she performs, because it increases that pool of talent.

"I always said I won't sit on my perch and discourage people. It's about pushing each other on as much as anything else.

"I do genuinely hope she does well, but if she wants to come after me, she'll have to hold herself together."

