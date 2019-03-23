Edwards vs Moreno: Joshua Buatsi stops Liam Conroy in three to claim vacant British light heavyweight belt

1:53 It was 'Just Business' for Joshua Buatsi as he won the British title with a brutal third round stoppage of Liam Conroy It was 'Just Business' for Joshua Buatsi as he won the British title with a brutal third round stoppage of Liam Conroy

Joshua Buatsi claimed the vacant British light heavyweight title after securing a TKO victory over Liam Conroy at the Copper Box Arena on Saturday night.

Buatsi extended his professional record to 10 straight wins after dropping Conroy twice in the third round to force a stoppage.

The Londoner caught Conroy with a right in the opening round but the Barrow-in-Furness fighter slipped a few wild swinging shots to evade further danger.

3:08 Joshua Buatsi is eyeing a space on the Anthony Joshua v Jarrell Miller undercard on June 1st after beating Liam Conroy to win the British title Joshua Buatsi is eyeing a space on the Anthony Joshua v Jarrell Miller undercard on June 1st after beating Liam Conroy to win the British title

After the pair traded blows in the second, Buatsi pounded his chest before resuming his attack to finish on top.

Conroy landed a stiff jab to start off the third but Buatsi found his range, replying with a right followed by a left hook to send his man to the canvas for the first time.

Joshua Buatsi drops Liam Conroy in the third of their light heavyweight bout

The 26-year-old climbed to his feet, but Buatsi moved in for the finish and floored his man a second time with a huge right.

Conroy attempted to make it to his feet but the referee had seen enough and waved off the fight.