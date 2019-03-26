Kubrat Pulev refuses to apologise after kissing female reporter on the lips during interview

Heavyweight boxer Kubrat Pulev has refused to apologise for kissing a female reporter after a post-fight interview.

The Bulgarian grabbed and kissed Vegas Sports Daily reporter Jennifer Ravalo on the lips at the end of an interview following his seventh-round knockout win over Bogdan Dinu on Saturday.

Ravalo said the incident was "embarrassing" and "strange" but in a post on social media on Tuesday, Pulev claims the pair are friends and have joked about the kiss.

He said: "You may have seen a clip of me kissing a female reporter following an interview after I won my fight Saturday night.

"The reporter, Jenny, is actually a friend of mine, and after the interview, I was so elated, I gave her a kiss.

"Later that night, she joined me and my other friends at my post-fight celebration.

Pulev beat Bogdan Dinu in Las Vegas on Saturday for his 27th win in 28 fights

"On the video, after our kiss, we both laughed about it and thanked each other.

"There really is nothing more to this."

The incident came after he was asked by Ravalo if he could face former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury in the future.

Pulev responded with a "Yes", before forcibly kissing Ravalo and walking off, with fans heavily criticising the 37-year-old for his actions on social media.

Pulev's win over Dinu took his record to 27-1 with his only defeat coming against Wladimir Klitschko in November 2014.