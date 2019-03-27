Smith vs Eggington: Kash Ali has branded David Price as a 'quitter' ahead of heavyweight clash

Kash Ali vowed to break David Price's resistance on Saturday, live on Sky Sports

Kash Ali has branded David Price as a "quitter" and believes the Liverpudlian will receive a painful shock in front of his hometown fans.

The heavyweight duo will collide on the Liam Smith-Sam Eggington bill in Liverpool this Saturday night, live on Sky Sports, and Ali has toughened his body in sparring sessions with former world title challenger Mariusz Wach and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Frazer Clarke.

Live Fight Night Live on

Price ended last year by stopping Tom Little, but Ali insists his greater desire for battle will be displayed against the 35-year-old, who retired through injury during his most recent loss to Sergey Kuzmin in September.

He's quit before and he'll quit again. Kash Ali

"With David Price, we know what he's about," Ali told Sky Sports. "Obviously he's got his amateur experience, but really he's a quitter. He's quit before and he'll quit again.

"He might have trained hard, he might be in good shape, had good sparring, but one thing you can't buy, you can't buy guts and you can't buy heart."

Both men have traded punches in sparring, although Price admits he has seen little of his opponent since then, and the unbeaten Ali warned he is a far different proposition.

"I don't know what he's thinking," said Ali. "He's probably not watched me live.

"I've sparred him in the past. We've done a lot of rounds together, so it gives you a certain understanding, but they're going to be in for a shock.

"Me two years ago and me now is a totally different story. David Price, he's not getting any better, he's the same David Price he's been from day one. If anything, they'll be in for a shock."

After 15 straight victories, the 27-year-old Birmingham man is relishing a step-up in class, and intends to boost his profile with an explosive victory.

Trainer Adam Etches has overseen Ali's preparations

"I always believed in myself, but in boxing you need to prove it to everybody else," he said. "This is my night where it will get me to that next level.

"To be honest, it's just another fight for me. He's another man, and he's just in my way.

"I'm just going to take him out, like I've done the rest."

Watch David Price versus Kash Ali on the Liam Smith-Sam Eggington undercard, which also features Anthony Fowler against Scott Fitzgerald in Liverpool on Saturday, from 7pm on Sky Sports Action.