Smith vs Eggington: Anthony Fowler and Scott Fitzgerald clash during fiery press conference

Anthony Fowler warned bitter rival Scott Fitzgerald that he faces a "one-sided beating" when they finally share a ring on Saturday night in Liverpool

Anthony Fowler has vowed to embarrass bitter rival Scott Fitzgerald when the pair settle their differences in Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena on Saturday night.

The undefeated duo have engaged in a war of words on social media ahead of their clash for the vacant WBA international super welterweight title, live on Sky Sports.

Fowler, 9-0 (8 KOs), told his former GB team-mate during Thursday's press conference to be prepared for a "one-sided beating" when they clash this weekend.

"Pro boxing is a brutal sport, it isn't Twitter. Look at me hard, I'm going to punch your face in kid," Fowler warned.

"I'm going to absolutely outclass him, I'm going to go out there on Saturday evening and jab his face off. I'm going to make him over-reach and punish him every single time.

"He says it's going to be a 50-50 fight but I'm going to punch his face in. It's going to be a one-side beating. Mark my words I'm going to embarrass you kid and send you home with your tail between your legs.

"You're a scared little boy, remember the face-off, you were shaking like a leaf."

Scott Fitzgerald has laughed off his rival's claims and believes he will either win by stoppage or on points on Saturday when the undefeated rivals clash

Fitzgerald, who said he "couldn't wait" for Saturday, is confident of claiming his 10th stoppage victory and extending his pro-record to 13 straight wins.

"I believe I can definitely stop him," said Fitzgerald. "I believe I can definitely stop him as soon as I land, or beat him on points."