Smith vs Eggington: David Price reacts furiously towards Kash Ali at final press conference

David Price vented his anger at Kash Ali during final press conference

David Price reacted furiously after being branded a "quitter" by Kash Ali as the heavyweight duo became embroiled in a fiery row at the final press conference.

The Liverpudlian could not contain his anger after Ali questioned his desire for battle ahead of their clash on the Liam Smith-Sam Eggington undercard in Liverpool on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.

'Price is a quitter'

Ali had barely started speaking when Price launched a venomous response towards the Birmingham man.

"I'll tell you exactly what's going to happen on Saturday night, lad," said Price. "This is the big stage. You're going to be like a rabbit in the headlights. I'm going to send you back to the leisure centres.

"I've seen what you've been saying, it's nothing that I haven't read or seen before, 'oh he's a quitter.' Do you think I'm going to quit against you lad?

"You throw about 20 punches a round. You'll go back to being a sparring partner."

Both men have already trade punches in sparring, although Ali insists he has taken his career more seriously in recent years, and intends to deliver another crushing setback to Price.

I'm coming for you. You can't do nothing. Kash Ali

"Listen, I sparred with you two years ago. I've had 15 fights. I've got out of bed for none of them," said Ali. "You better know I'm coming for you mate.

"I'm coming for you. You can't do nothing."

But a fired-up Price vowed to inflict a punishing defeat as he attempts to stay in contention for more major fights.

Price faces Ali on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports

"I'm made up you've gone like this, because I thought you were half alright," said Price. "You're going to get your head punched in. Wait and see, lad.

"You'll be back in the leisure centres."

