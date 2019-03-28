Smith vs Eggington: Anthony Fowler talks about dream grudge fight, Twitter feud, and four-fight plan

Anthony Fowler talks to Sky Sports about why he craved a bitter rivalry with Scott Fitzgerald, their social media row, and his four-fight plan.

Fowler finally has the spotlight that he has craved since an early age. On Saturday night in Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena, the man who grew up a short walk away from this weekend's battle scene will have the most important fight of his professional career as he goes to war with bitter rival, Scott Fitzgerald.

Once national team-mates, the quarrelling pair - still both in the infancy of their paid crusades - will finally settle their hostile social media dispute by squaring up in a highly-anticipated encounter where the winner can expect to challenge for domestic honours in the near future. It's the type of fight that has motivated Fowler since he was a boisterous teenager.

"I've wanted this for as long as I can remember," declared Fowler to Sky Sports, a seriousness in his tone that's not present throughout what is a lengthy conversation. "When you look at my experience, amateur and pro, I've never really had that big defining fight in my home city, but this is the chance that I've wanted for a long time. A big fight in front of my support is everything that I've dreamed of. I wanted this fight more than anything.

He's been forced into having this fight with me and you'll see the difference between me and him when that bell goes on Saturday night. Anthony Fowler

"I've asked for it since day one, and I'm almost certain that Scott didn't want it.

"He's been forced into having this fight with me and you'll see the difference between me and him when that bell goes on Saturday night. I honestly can't wait."

Despite the disturbing hostility that can be viewed by observing either Fowler's or Fitzgerald's social media accounts over the last couple of months, the pair were once decorated vested fighters sharing the same workspace most days of the week.

At the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, the young fighters both collected gold medals but five years on, the festivities of an amazing summer for British boxing barely register with Fowler, who is desperate to point out that he and Scott were never friends.

"We were quite close that summer, I will say that, but he was not someone I'd ever consider a friend. We spent a lot of time together in 2014 because we were always on at the same time, so we'd go out together and get the bus to the arena with each other, but that's as far as it went.

"We're rivals in the pro game now and everything that's gone from when we were amateurs is in the past. I beat him when we were younger coming up in this game, and it'll be the same result again on Saturday night. I've got no idea where he's got his tongue and his confidence from in the last few months, but he's going to look stupid on Saturday night. I'm going to give him a lesson, then take him out."

With 2019 set to begin an explosive manner for Fowler, the 28-year-old plans on using the Fitzgerald fight as a platform for further domestic tussles. Constantly bettering himself under the studious eye of trainer Dave Coldwell, Fowler - who insists he's used "world-class sparring" for his imminent examination - already has the remainder of the year mapped out.

"After I've dealt with this idiot on Saturday, I want to go straight in with Ted Cheeseman and get the British title. After that, I fancy Michael Zerafa, who came over to Britain and gave Kell Brook a good test. That'll hopefully bring me the Commonwealth belt. And after that, I want Sergio Garcia for the European title. Four fights in 2019 for me and hopefully I'll end the year with a load of belts.

"First, I've got to take care of Fitzgerald and that's all I want to concentrate on for the next few days. He's said so much about me in the build-up and now it's time for him to back it up.

"I promise you that's not going to happen and you're going to see a beating from me on Saturday night. Loads have this as close - it looks close on paper - but I swear down, this will be an easy fight for me."

