Smith vs Eggington: Liam Smith wants to prove he is a class above Sam Eggington

Liam Smith faces Sam Eggington on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports

Liam Smith vowed to set aside his friendship with Sam Eggington as the Liverpudlian strives for a dominant win to prove he remains a world-class super-welterweight.

The former WBO champion returns to his home city for a must-win encounter with Eggington on Saturday at The M&S Bank Arena, live on Sky Sports, with Smith trying to stay in contention for more big-name fights.

Smith: Big name fights beckon

Live Fight Night Live on

Both fighters are familiar with each other after past sparring sessions, but Smith believes his superior skills will give him the edge in an explosive encounter with Eggington.

I'm just looking to put on a performance for people to think 'he was a level above'. Liam Smith

"The fight with Sam, I'm massively excited for, and I feel it's a good fight to kick-start my 2019," said Smith.

"I'm just looking to put on a performance for people to think 'he was a level above'.

"Sam's style and my style will always gel for a good fight. It will be very, very competitive, but again, I feel I do everything better.

"On a fight night when I have got a bit of spite, then I feel it's a different story than sparring.

Smith is expecting a hard-fought clash with Eggington

"I know Sam as a person, we get on, so I'm not going to sit here and bad mouth him.

"But with 10 ounce gloves on in a fight, and in fight condition, I feel I'm too good for Sam Eggington and I'm looking forward to putting a show on."

Eggington insists he has relished his preparations, with no expectations on his shoulders following a shock defeat to Hassan Mwakinyo in September, and the 25-year-old is braced for a brutal battle.

"I'm excited. It don't take a genius to know that I'm the underdog in this fight," said Eggington.

"I quite like it like that. Nothing to lose, everything to win, so I'm looking forward to Saturday night.

With having no pressure, you just can genuinely enjoy your training and everything a bit more. Sam Eggington

"Sparring was always good and competitive. Going by the sparring, it should be an exciting fight.

"With having no pressure, you just can genuinely enjoy your training and everything a bit more.

"When I'm doing the training and the dieting, and etc it's just that much easier when you haven't really got a belt on your back, or you're trying to defend something.

"I've put what I can into camp for a tough, hard fight, and on Saturday night I'll put it all out there."

Watch Liam Smith against Sam Eggington, with Anthony Fowler against Scott Fitzgerald and David Price on the M&S Bank Arena bill in Liverpool on Saturday, from 7pm on Sky Sports Action.