Reporter Jenny SuShe taking legal action against Kubrat Pulev after controversial kiss

A reporter who was forcibly kissed by heavyweight boxer Kubrat Pulev is taking legal action against the Bulgarian.

Jenny SuShe, who works for Vegas Sports Daily, interviewed Pulev after his knockout win over Bogdan Dinu on Saturday.

At the end of the interview, SuShe asked Pulev if he would like to face Tyson Fury next and he responded "yes" before leaning in and kissing her.

SuShe responded "alright" and appeared to laugh nervously. She claims he "grabbed both of her buttocks and squeezed with both of his hands" once the interview had concluded.

Pulev attempted to explain the incident on Tuesday in which he claimed SuShe "was actually a friend" and that, after the kiss, "they both laughed about it and thanked each other".

For the most commented kiss in the world! pic.twitter.com/T1Ktlprff4 — Kubrat Pulev (@KubratPulev) March 26, 2019

SuShe denied those claims and has hired attorney Gloria Allred, who has been involved in a string of high profile sexual assault cases, to represent her in her case against Pulev.

Speaking at a press conference in Las Vegas on Thursday, SuShe said: "On March 22 I met Kubrat Pulev for the first time ever. I was there for the weigh-in. I asked him if we could do an interview for Vegas Sports Daily. He said yes. We then did a pre-fight interview.

"On the next day, March 23, after the fight between Kubrat and Bogdan Dinu, I asked Kubrat for a post-fight interview. He said yes.

"I started the interview. Mid-interview, he grabbed my face and kissed me. I was immediately shocked and embarrassed and did not know how to respond.

Pulev beat Bogdan Dinu in Las Vegas on Saturday for his 27th win in 28 fights

"Next, I walked to a table to put some items in my backpack. He grabbed both of my buttocks and squeezed with both of his hands. Then, he walked away without saying anything to me, and laughed.

"It made me feel uncomfortable and frustrated that Pulev would treat me in such an unprofessional manner. I did not consent or encourage to Mr Pulev grabbing my face, kissing me, or grabbing my backside.

"Kissing a woman on her lips without her consent, and grabbing her, is not acceptable.

"Later that night a friend invited me to an after party. There was an opportunity to interview more fighters and so I decided to go. Mr Pulev did not join until the very end of the night. He acted like nothing happened, but at the end of the party, he asked me to remove the kiss from the interview.

"I did not remove it, but I posted it, because I wanted people to see what he had done to me. I wanted him to be accountable. I did not want him to get away with it.

"What he did to me was disgusting. I felt humiliated and no woman should be treated this way. Mr Pulev and I were not friends, and were not in a romantic relationship. He had no right to kiss me.

"I contacted Gloria Allred because I felt she could help impose consequences on Mr Pulev for what he did to me."

Vegas Sports Daily also released a statement backing SuShe.

It said: "Ms. SuShe has hired women's rights attorney Gloria Allred to represent in her going forward, as they seek appropriate disciplinary action from the World Boxing Association and the State of California towards Kubrat Pulev for his actions.

"Vegas Sports Daily stands firmly behind her in support of her pursuing justice for this unfortunate incident.

"Vegas Sports Daily values the contribution that Ms. SuShe and all women make to the workplace and sports industry and believes that every woman has the right to feel safe and comfortable with performing the duties of her job."