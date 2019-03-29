Kubrat Pulev to face commission after kissing female reporter 'without consent'

0:14 Heavyweight boxer Kubrat Pulev kisses a female reporter on the lips at the end of a post-fight interview Heavyweight boxer Kubrat Pulev kisses a female reporter on the lips at the end of a post-fight interview

Bulgarian heavyweight boxer Kubrat Pulev has been ordered to appear before the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) after kissing a female reporter 'without her consent'.

Pulev was being interviewed by Vegas Sports Daily reporter Jennifer Ravalo after his seventh-round knockout of Bogdan Dinu in California on Saturday when he grabbed her and kissed her on the lips.

Ravalo is taking legal action against Pulev, and her lawyer has written to the CSAC requesting they revoke Pulev's boxing license.

CSAC director of communications Veronica Harms responded to the incident, saying: "We take this incident seriously.

"Before he will be licensed to fight in California again, boxer Kubrat Pulev must appear in front of the commission and demonstrate that he will conform to this principle of respect."

Pulev has 27 victories and one defeat from 28 professional fights

The next CSAC hearing is scheduled for May 14, and Ravalo is planning to attend.

After revealing her intention to take legal action, Ravalo described the incident, saying: "Mid-interview he grabbed my face and kissed me. I was immediately shocked and embarrassed, and didn't know how to respond.

"Next, I walked to the table to put my items in my backpack. He grabbed both of my buttocks and squeezed with both of his hands. Then he walked away without saying anything to me and laughed.

"It made me feel uncomfortable and frustrated that Kubrat Pulev would treat me in such an unprofessional manner.

"I did not encourage or consent to Mr Pulev grabbing my face, kissing me, or grabbing my backside. I was there at the event covering the boxing match as a professional member of the press.

"Kissing a woman on her lips without her consent and grabbing her is not acceptable. No woman should be treated this way."

Pulev was due to fight Anthony Joshua in 2017, but withdrew through injury

Ravalo also claimed Pulev approached her at a post-fight event and asked her to not upload footage of the kiss, but she refused.

However, Pulev contends that he and Ravalo are friends, and he tweeted on Monday: "After the interview, I was so elated, I gave her a kiss.

"Later that night, she joined me and my other friends at my post-fight celebration. On the video, after our kiss, we both laughed about it and thanked each other.

"There really is nothing more to this."