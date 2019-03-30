Smith vs Eggington: Robbie Davies Jr unifies super-lightweight titles with victory over Joe Hughes

Robbie Davies Jr celebrates after 12 hard-fought rounds against Joe Hughes

Robbie Davies Jr added the European super-lightweight title to his British belt by claiming a unanimous decision over Joe Hughes on Saturday night.

The battered blood-soaked Liverpudlian secured a 118-110, 115-113, 115-114 decision in front of his hometown fans after a tough 12 rounds on the undercard of the Liam Smith-Sam Eggington bill at the M&S Bank Arena.

Joe Hughes and Robbie Davies Jr trade blows during super-lightweight clash

Hughes, boxing with a high guard, bloodied his opponent's nose in the opener, while Davies Jr showed decent footwork switching between orthodox and southpaw stance.

As the blood continued to flow from the Merseysider's nose and the fight wore on, Hughes grew in confidence and began to apply the pressure, wobbling his man in the fifth.

I ground it out. Joe, what a competitor. He’s like a pitbull. Strong as a bull. It’s unbelievable to become part of history. Robbie Davies Jr

However, Davies Jr slowed the Wiltshire fighter's attack in the sixth and began to fight on the front foot in the seventh behind his jab, landing body shots and picking his counters.

After a close few rounds Davies Jr, still switching between stances, began to edge ahead by landing the more accurate shots.

Hughes started the final round swinging before working on the inside, while a blood-soaked Davies Jr roused the crowd by landing a series of decent hooks to finish the fight the stronger of the two.

Philip Bowes was taken the full 12 rounds for the first time in his career

Philip Bowes secured a unanimous decision over Tom Farrell in a successful first defence of his Commonwealth super-lightweight title.

The Londoner was taken the championship distance for the first time in his career before being awarded a 118-110, 118-11, 117-112 verdict.

Highly-rated cruiserweight prospect Craig Glover suffered a shock defeat when he was stopped in the second round by Vaclav Pejsar

Craig Glover suffered an upset on home turf after he was floored twice before being stopped in the second round by big-hitting Czech Vaclav Pejsar.

The 27-year-old cruiserweight was dropped in the opening round by a right hand and in the second by a left hook before the referee intervened.