Smith vs Eggington: Natasha Jonas records one-sided win over Feriche Mashauri

Natasha Jonas stepped up to lightweight and returned to winning ways with a one-sided victory over Feriche Mashauri on Saturday night.

Jonas bounced back from her first defeat as a professional by winning every round against Mashauri on home turf on the undercard to Liam Smith-Sam Eggington at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena

The London 2012 Olympian started the opening round on the front foot, boxing from range and landing some accurate left hands.

A right hook from Jonas sent Mashauri spiralling across the ring in the second round and the home favourite was in cruise control by the third.

Jonas continued dominating the fight behind her fast jab in the fourth, Mashauri responded but was unable to find the target with her shots.

The 34-year-old southpaw came in close in the fifth and targeted the body with some stinging left handers.

Jonas kept on pushing forward, looking for a stoppage in the sixth and final round but the tough Tanzanian survived to hear the final bell.