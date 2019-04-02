Jordan Gill back on JD NXTGEN bill against Enrique Tinoco

Jordan Gill returns to the ring against Enrique Tinoco in Nottingham on May 10

Jordan Gill will defend his WBA international featherweight title against Enrique Tinoco at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on May 10.

The fight will feature in the latest installment of the JD NXTGEN series and will be live on Sky Sports.

Gill broke into the WBA's top 15 world rankings when he outclassed and stopped Mexico's Emmanuel Dominguez in three rounds to win the international featherweight strap and is wasting no time as he defends his title against another tough Mexican in Tinoco.

"Getting out again so soon after my win in Peterborough is great for building the momentum," said Gill.

"I want to stay fresh in everyone's minds and to keep on building and learning is important. To keep on winning and improving is the main aim and I can't wait to get out again on May 10."



"I don't know too much about my opponent. I know he's tough and very seasoned, he went the distance with Devin Haney who's an unbeaten and well-ranked lightweight."

"He's considered one of the best up-and-coming lightweight prospects in world boxing and if he couldn't put Tinoco away then I know I'm in for a hard night."

Jordan Gill put in a masterful display to outclass Mexico's Emmanuel Dominguez

Promoter Eddie Hearn says he is excited about bringing Boxing back to Nottingham, the home of former world super-middleweight champion Carl Froch.



"Jordan Gill has become a standout star and he gets straight back to defending his title"

"I've been looking to return to Nottingham for years and now we have the perfect chance to do it with a great line up of talent," said Hearn.

"It's been nearly seven years since that unforgettable night when Carl Froch dethroned Lucien Bute and we hope we can now put Nottingham back on the map as a more regular stop within the boxing calendar.

Felix Cash will defend his Commonwealth middleweight title on the undercard. Dalton Smith makes his high-anticipated pro debut, and heavyweight Fabio Wardley who is managed by Dillian Whyte aims to go 7-0.