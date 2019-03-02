JD NXTGEN: Jordan Gill rates the top British rivals at featherweight

Jordan Gill faces Emmanuel Dominguez on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports

Jordan Gill is rapidly moving up the featherweight ranks, so we asked the classy contender to assess Britain's biggest names in the 126lb division.

The unbeaten 24-year-old can break into the WBA's top 15 if he defeats Emmanuel Dominguez to claim the WBA international title on Saturday's JD NXTGEN bill in Peterborough, live on Sky Sports.

Gill is jostling for position with highly-regarded domestic rivals such as Josh Warrington, who sits at the top after claiming the IBF title, and former champions Carl Frampton and Scott Quigg.

We asked 'The Thrill' for his thoughts on the top-five Brits...

Josh Warrington

Josh Warrington holds the IBF featherweight title

You would have to say Josh Warrington is No 1 because he's proved himself against Lee Selby and Carl Frampton in back-to-back domestic world-title fights. He's won them both in very good fashion, and you would not be able to argue a case for him not being top dog.

He's very consistent, very active, got a strong will, and he's a smarter fighter than people expect.

Kid Galahad

Kid Galahad has been confirmed as the next challenger for Warrington

Galahad is a very good fighter, very strong and determined. He's got great fitness and is going to be a hard guy to beat. Galahad is always thinking, and will put you where he wants you to be, make you miss and make you pay.

I think it's a 50-50 fight between him and Warrington. You would have to say momentum is with Warrington, but maybe expectation with Galahad, because he's been pro a long time. People have been talking about him fighting for a world title for a long time, and he's only just got the opportunity. He's got to grab it with both hands.

Carl Frampton

Carl Frampton claimed world titles in two divisions

Carl has been around a long time, come up from super-bantamweight, was a world champion there. A great fighter who has still got some exciting fights left in him. If he walked away from the sport, he could be happy with what he's achieved now. He's had a great career and he seems like a very nice guy.

Technically, he's very good, he punches very hard, and has got a lot of experience over the championship distance. He's just an all-round solid fighter.

Scott Quigg

Scott Quigg returns in Los Angeles on April 26

Quigg is a tough guy, been about a while, same as Frampton. He's fought at the highest level, a former world champion, and he had a very exciting fight with Oscar Valdez.

Hopefully he can get his weight issues sorted and can still campaign at featherweight. He's still got some exciting fights left in him.

Ryan Walsh

Ryan Walsh retained British belt after points win over Reece Bellotti

Walsh is another good fighter. They are all good fighters, that's why it's a stacked division. He's strong and experienced.

I sort of expected him to beat Reece Bellotti, but he never looked fazed at all, kept his composure, and gave him a systematic beat down. I think there's more big fights out there for Ryan. Time will tell.

